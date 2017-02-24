Warm Friday, Cooler Weekend

A cold front will keep our weather mostly dry, although it will bring a drop in temperatures from the near-record readings we’re experiencing on this Friday.

Warm air dominates a vast area east of a Midwest storm system. This unseasonable air mass was responsible for record highs on Thursday all the way from Canada to the Mexican border, many of which broke records for the entire month of February. McAllen, Texas reached 101º, the first 100º+ temperature ever in Texas in February, and the highest temperature in the U.S.

Some of that warm air will reach eastward into the Gulf states, with many areas around Georgia and Alabama likely to top 80º on Friday. The modern (post-1946) record in Columbus for February 24 is 79º set in 1980.

The cold front is part of a major winter storm system that has buried parts of the Midwest in over a foot of snow, in addition to freezing rain on the cold side and thunderstorms in the system’s warm sector. Severe weather is possible from Michigan to Tennessee as the front plows east and the surface low tracks through the Great Lakes late Friday and Friday night. Our area is likely to see only spotty showers along the trailing front as it moves through in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday.

A cooler, drier air mass will sweep in on gusty north winds, bringing a major drop in temperatures on Saturday but merely sending highs and lows back to near normal for a few days. Sunshine will prevail both Saturday and Sunday, then we’ll start to see an increase in clouds Monday with the next weather system bringing showers later in the day. A series of disturbances could bring several waves of showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday until the next cold front makes it through.

