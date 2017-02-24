Teen girl faces murder charge in father’s shooting

By Published: Updated:
(File: CBS News)
(File: CBS News)

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A 14-year-old Ohio girl who called 911 to say she had shot her father is expected to be in juvenile court for an initial appearance on an aggravated murder charge.

Hamilton police say the teenager called 911 Thursday morning:

Girl: “Can somebody come and put me in handcuffs?”

Dispatcher: “Why?”

Girl: “(sob) I just shot my dad.”

Police say they found 71-year-old James Allen Ponder shot in the face inside the family’s southwest Ohio home; he died at a hospital.

Authorities say the girl claims she doesn’t know why she shot him, and repeatedly said she was sorry.

She was being held at a juvenile detention center. She was expected to be in court Friday.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s