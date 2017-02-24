Some items tax free in Alabama for severe weather preparedness

If you need to stock up on household items that you might use in an emergency this weekend is the weekend to do it.

Many of those items will be tax free in Alabama starting at midnight.

The severe weather awareness tax holiday starts at midnight and runs until midnight Sunday.

The items that are tax free include:

Batteries from AAA cell to 9 volt.

Any cell phone battery or charger.

Portable radios.

Flashlights, lanterns and glow sticks.

Tarps and other waterproof sheeting.

Duct tape.

Coolers.

Manual can openers.

Artificial ice.

First aid kits.

Fire extinguishers.

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Gas cans.

Portable generators.

Power cords