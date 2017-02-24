Safety hazards revealed during Gov’t Center tour

COLUMBUS, Ga. – City leaders along with members of the Mayor’s Commission toured the Government Center and found a slew of problems throughout the building.

The Government Center located in the heart of Columbus has a steady flow of people going in and out.

Isaiah Hugley, the City Manager, says dripping pipes and fire hazards were revealed during a recent tour of the city’s Government Center.

Another issue, a narrow stairwell that could become a fire trap if the unexpected happened.

Hugley says the piping system is rusted and dripping water and only the ground floor has fire sprinklers.

The City Manager says they’ve been completely transparent with the issues they’re facing at the government center and they’re putting measures in place to quickly make the changes and repairs to ensure public safety.