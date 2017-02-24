RCSO answers the call to North Dakota

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — This week, authorities cleared out the remaining protesters from the Dakota Access Pipeline, which is on Federal land.

Even though, the protests are dying down, there is still a need for a law enforcement to help crews already on the scene.

Russell County Sheriff’s Deputies answered that call, traveling from Alabama to North Dakota.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says a few weeks ago, he spoke with Sheriff Paul Laney in Cass County in North Dakota where the protests are taking place. Sheriff Laney requested help, Russell County answered the call by sending several officers to North Dakota.

1600 miles, that’s how far eight Russell County Sheriff’s Deputies traveled in order to get to North Dakota. Friday was their first day on the ground.

“We rode around and looked at the area where the protesters were. With all of them leaving or have left, it’s just piles of trash really that they are cleaning up, but we have seen any incidents with anybody forming a line or staging protests,” says Sgt. Mike Loyless of the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies in North Dakota will most likely be searching through camp sites that have been vacated to make sure no one is still on the Corps of Engineers property. They will also respond to calls and be an extra layer of security.

Sheriff Heath Taylor says it is business as usual for his department and that he is proud of their efforts.

“When you have the type men we have that step up and say ‘Hey, I’ll go, and I’ll help with what I can, it don’t get any better than that. We have some wonderful people at the sheriff’s office. They have a serving heart, and that’s what this is about. Yes, it’s not Russell County community, but it’s citizens of our country and they are in need,” Says Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

And their fellow brothers are there to answer the call.

Sheriff Taylor says the deputies could be gone for as long as 12 days, but he is hoping they will be back sooner.