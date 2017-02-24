No credible threat against Harris County High School, sheriff’s office confirms

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirms there is no credible threat against Harris County High School amid student and parents’ concern.

News 3 called to confirm reports a shooting threat had been written on a school wall. The sheriff’s office says the threat was investigated and there is no reason to believe it.

A representative says the school us up and running as usual. The sheriff’s office has extra deputies posted at the school strictly as a precaution saying “it’s better to be prepared than not.”

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

