New ride share service comes to town

WRBL Staff Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016 file photo, a driver displaying Lyft and Uber stickers on his front windshield drops off a passenger in downtown Los Angeles, Calif. Passengers arriving at Los Angeles International Airport will be allowed to leave in an UberX car starting Thursday, Jan. 21. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016 file photo, a driver displaying Lyft and Uber stickers on his front windshield drops off a passenger in downtown Los Angeles, Calif. Passengers arriving at Los Angeles International Airport will be allowed to leave in an UberX car starting Thursday, Jan. 21. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Uber is getting some competition in the Fountain City.

The ride service Lyft officially launched in Columbus and LaGrange Thursday.

The Columbus area is one of 54 other U.S. cities officially receiving services. Lyft drivers undergo background checks, interviews and agree to a zero-tolerance alcohol and drug policy.

The drivers, who use their personal vehicles are insured by both the company and their own policies.

A mobile app for Lyft is available for download if you need a ride.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s