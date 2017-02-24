New ride share service comes to town

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Uber is getting some competition in the Fountain City.

The ride service Lyft officially launched in Columbus and LaGrange Thursday.

The Columbus area is one of 54 other U.S. cities officially receiving services. Lyft drivers undergo background checks, interviews and agree to a zero-tolerance alcohol and drug policy.

The drivers, who use their personal vehicles are insured by both the company and their own policies.

A mobile app for Lyft is available for download if you need a ride.