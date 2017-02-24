New Auburn High School on track for fall

AUBURN, Ala. — The new Auburn High School located on East Samford Avenue is on track to be ready for use this fall.

Friday, members of the media and Auburn City Council were invited to take a tour of the 350,000 plus square foot building. The building will feature 104 teaching spaces and will house tenth, eleventh and twelfth grades.

Once the school opens, the current high school will house eighth and ninth grade. Auburn Junior High, which was approved to be renamed East Samford School.

Construction on the facility began back in 2015. In that year, residents approved using funds from a five mil tax fund to build the school as well as renovate other facilities.

“It is just part of a new era,” Auburn City Schools Superintendent Karen DeLano said. “I think the beginning of a new era started several years ago when we started to see the tremendous growth, and it has been a challenge for the school system to keep up with growth as far as facilities, but with community and city help, we’ve been able to keep up and we’ll continue to do so as we have building plans on the horizon.”

Construction is slated to be completed by April 28.