GREENVILLE, Ga. — A Meriwether County man is dead after a fire breaks out at his home.

According to Georgia Department of Insurance Communication Director Glenn Allen the fire occurred Friday at 7:43 a.m. at a home on South Depot Street in Greenville.

83-year-old Bennie Harris was rescued from the home by firefighters and transported to the Warm Springs Medical Center where he later died.

The fire does not appear suspicious and remains under investigation by state fire investigators.