Mardi Gras Parade to make its debut in Auburn Saturday

AUBURN, Ala.- Saturday, the organization Krewe de Tigris will hold the first ever Mardi Gras Parade in Downtown Auburn.

Organizers said that there will be 25 floats will be featured in the event, and beads, Moon Pies and other treats will be thrown out to the crowd.

The goal of the organization is to bring the community together.

The event starts at 5 p.m. central time, and Downtown Auburn has been deemed an entertainment district for the event.

Parking along Magnolia Avenue, Tichenor Avenue and College Street will not be available starting at 2 p.m.

The streets are expected to be closed from 4 to 6 p.m.

Here is a list of street closures for the event:

College Street from Thach Avenue to Glenn Avenue, Tichenor Avenue from College Street to Gay Street, Gay Street from Glenn Avenue to Magnolia Avenue and Magnolia Avenue between Gay Street and College Street. The parade will stage on East Thach Avenue on campus.