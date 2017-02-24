Mardi Gras Parade to make its debut in Auburn Saturday

By Published:
krewedetigris

AUBURN, Ala.- Saturday, the organization Krewe de Tigris will hold the first ever Mardi Gras Parade in Downtown Auburn.

Organizers said that there will be 25 floats will be featured in the event, and beads, Moon Pies and other treats will be thrown out to the crowd.

The goal of the organization is to bring the community together.

The event starts at 5 p.m. central time, and Downtown Auburn has been deemed an entertainment district for the event.

Parking along Magnolia Avenue, Tichenor Avenue and College Street will not be available starting at 2 p.m.

The streets are expected to be closed from 4 to 6 p.m.

Here is a list of street closures for the event:

College Street from Thach Avenue to Glenn Avenue, Tichenor Avenue from College Street to Gay Street, Gay Street from Glenn Avenue to Magnolia Avenue and Magnolia Avenue between Gay Street and College Street. The parade will stage on East Thach Avenue on campus.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s