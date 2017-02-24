Judge rules only one woman may testify in Bill Cosby sexual assault case

PHILADELPHIA, Pa (AP) — A ruling Friday says only one other accuser can testify at Bill Cosby’s Pennsylvania sex assault trial to support charges the comedian drugged and molested a woman at his estate.

The 79-year-old comedian is set to go on trial in June over the 2005 complaint by former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

Prosecutors reopened the case in 2015 after newly released court documents showed Cosby admitting he gave drugs and alcohol to young women before sex over a 50-year period.

Prosecutors had asked that 13 other women be allowed to testify at the trial to suggest Cosby’s extended sexual assault history.

But the suburban Philadelphia judge says only one can take the stand: a woman who says she was attacked by Cosby at a Los Angeles hotel in 1996 — eight years before Cosby’s 2004 encounter with trial accuser Andrea Constand.

Former prosecutor Joseph McGettigan says the trial will now rise or fall on Constand’s credibility.

Philadelphia defense lawyer William Brennan calls the ruling “the best of times and the worst of times” for Cosby. He says even though the jury might hear from two accusers, Cosby’s appeals are limited if “things don’t go his way.”