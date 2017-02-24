COLD FRONT: Cooler and colder nights ahead

RAINCAST:Now the models right in line with our forecast. Rain and a pop-up storm possible by 6AM and all exiting out after 8AM.

RAINCAST-RAINFALL:Don’t expect much rainfall in the rain gauge. In fact only .07″ to .01″ is all we’ll be able to muster to see.

COLUMBUS TOWER CAMERA:We are still in the upper 70s. and the humidity is increasing a bit as we get closer to the cold front.

NEXT 24 HOURS:Readings still remain mild before they bottom out to the upper 50s. Rain in and out then we begin to clear with plenty of sunshine and mid-60s.

SATURDAY DAY PART:Rain will come into East Central Alabama around 4AM and exit after sunrise south and east of Columbus. Sunny and breezy by noon with readings closing in near 60 at noon and 66 breezy and gusty by 4PM.

SATURDAY: A breezy gusty day filled with sunshine and readings into the mid-60s, where they should be this time of year. Gusts up to 25mph.

7 DAY FORECAST: After experiencing near record warmth around the region on Friday, we are going to see temperatures drop 15 degrees cooler, than what we’ve seen. The wind gusts will subside Sunday and we can expect to see a colder morning Sunday. A cold front will enter the region Monday and stall to our north and bring a few disturbances along the front with a few showers and storms and mild readings until is front slides farther south, with plenty of sunshine and cooler readings.

