1-year-old girl dies after mother accidentally runs her over

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Greenwood toddler has died after she was accidentally run over by her mother backing out of the driveway Thursday evening.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 4700 block of Walker Street just before 5:30 p.m.

Deputies said the 1-year-old girl was hit while her mother was behind backing a 1999 Dodge Durango out of the garage.

The woman tested negative for alcohol.

A neighbor performed CPR on the girl, but she was pronounced dead while being taken to the hospital.