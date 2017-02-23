St. Francis named best in the country for heart and stroke care

COLUMBUS, Ga. — St. Francis Hospital has recently been named one of the nation’s top hospitals for heart and stroke care by the Women’s Choice Award.

Each year 55,000 more women have stroke then men.

Doctor Rajinder Chhokar is an independent Cardiologist for 34 years and she founded the Chhokar Clinic.

She shares what people should do to take care of their bodies in order to have a healthy heart.

“People have to modify their diet, people have to do some exercise, you have to be regularly checked and your risks factors have to be controlled. Hypertension, high cholesterol, family history we cannot change, but we can change the other risk factors,” Said Chhokar.

Once you hit age 14 she suggest you take a treadmill test to check your heart.

On Saturday St. Francis Hospital is offering free heart screenings to the public from 8 a.m. to noon.

Registration is recommended but walk-ins are welcome.

Click here to register for the free Heart Health Fair.