Police arrest Lafayette man on assault, kidnapping charges

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — A man is behind bars in Chambers County Detention Facility after police say he assaulted a woman, then forced her into a car and drove off with her.

A press release says Chambers County deputies were called to the alleged assault a residence in the 10000 block of U.S. 431, south of Lafayette, sometime around 3:45 p.m.

Deputies say as they were on the way to the home, they learned a woman had been forced into a car against her will. When they arrived at the home, they also found a man on the ground and bleeding from his head.

Opelika police were also called in on the case and found the suspected kidnap vehicle near I-85 and Andrews Road.

The man inside was detained as a suspect and the woman victim was released. That man — 30-year-old Theslus Brett Conn — now faces charges for Assault 2nd Degree, Burglary 2nd Degree and Kidnapping 2nd Degree.

He remains in the jail without bond.