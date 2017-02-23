Opelika football coach Brian Blackmon resigns, heading to ‘next level’

OPELIKA, Al – Opelika head football coach Brian Blackmon resigned on Wednesday according to an official release from the school. Blackmon spent 21 years on the sidelines coaching the Bulldogs program, the last eight as the head coach. Several reports indicate Blackmon will join Gus Malzahn’s staff with the Auburn Tigers as an offensive analyst.

During his eight years as head coach at Opelika, Blackmon carried on the Bulldogs legacy as one of the top programs in Alabama. He leaves with an overall record of 69-25 as head coach and three straight area championships beginning in 2014. He led the team to their first ever state championship game in 2012, and again in 2016, both times finishing runner-up.

“We are very proud of the tradition of excellent head coaches at Opelika High School,” said Dr. Mark Neighbors, Opelika City Schools Superintendent in the school’s press release. “Over the past 21 years, Coach Blackmon has been a major factor in the success of our football program. His focus on building character among his players has been a priority and has had an extremely positive impact on our program. We wish Coach Blackmon the best in his new position.”

Auburn has yet to confirm the hiring of Blackmon to their football coaching staff. Blackmon was college roommates with Auburn’s new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey for one season when both played at North Alabama.

Opelika will immediately begin their search for a new head football coach and athletic director.