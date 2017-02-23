OPD searching for 2 suspects who took items from a Bed, Bath & Beyond

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika police are looking for two women who they say took items from a display table and left without paying.

The incident happened back on January 27, 2017 around 7:25 p.m. at the Bed Bath and Beyond store located in Tiger Town.

Suspect number one is described as a black female, approximately 20-years-old, 5’6” tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a gray shirt, white pants and carrying a red purse.

Suspect number two is described as a black female, approximately 20-years-old, 5’8” tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, red shoes and was carrying a beige purse.

If you recognized either of these two suspects you are asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220. You may also call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. You may remain anonymous.