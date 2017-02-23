OHA releases statement regarding claim against them

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Opelika Housing Authority has released a statement concerning the claim filed by Felisha Core and her attorneys.

The statement reads:

“Opelika Housing Authority has received a notice of claim presented by Felisha Core and her attorneys, related to the fire at Ms. Core’s home on January 12 that resulted in tragic deaths and injuries. OHA disputes many of the allegations in the claim, and stands by its employees, who are good and valuable members of our community. Likewise, OHA salutes all the first responders, including members of the Opelika Fire Department, the Opelika Police Department, the emergency medical professionals and treating medical providers who bravely responded to the fire and who treated the victims. OHA has and continues to assist the appropriate government agencies who are investigating the fire. Ms. Core’s claim has received recent media publicity; however, we are not going to litigate this matter through the media. For that reason, and out of respect for the family and the judicial process, there will be no further public comment from OHA or its attorneys at this time.”