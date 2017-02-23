Local efforts to end the fight against Lupus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — In Georgia, there are more than 55,000 people living with Lupus. That’s according to The Lupus Foundation.

The Georgia Chapter of the Lupus Foundation is preparing to host an educational symposium this week in an effort to promote lupus awareness.

Representatives with the Georgia Chapter say they chose to come to Columbus because of it’s active lupus community.

In addition to the symposium there will be a walk to end Lupus in May.

In an effort to inform the public of what it’s like to live with Lupus representatives are breaking down the symptoms for us.

“Joint pain, extreme fatigue, hair loss, skin rashes, but it’s also an auto-immune disorder so it can turn in to kidney involvement. You might have to go on dialysis. There’s a wide range of symptoms that people suffer from,” says Kate Resta with the Lupus Foundation.

Representatives say Lupus strikes people of color at higher rates.

They say, it’s commonly seen in women ages 18 to 45.

This week’s educational symposium will take place Saturday from ten until two- in the Cunningham Center on the campus of CSU.