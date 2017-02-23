Health On Your Side: Zoe Pediatrics After Hours

COLUMBUS Ga. – Parents have a real issue getting healthcare for their children after hours. Your first impulse is to send your children to the emergency room, but Dr. Wong, of Zoe’s Pediatrics has another alternative.

Zoe’s Pediatrics now has after hours from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. during the week, and are now open from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. on the weekends. Dr Wong believes these hours benefit not only your children, but it will help ease parents’ worries about getting their children the help they need.

Parents never have to take off work to take their kids to the doctor.

Dr. Wong also thinks that taking your kids to the emergency room is not the best option when your child is ill. He believes that children will receive the best care from their primary doctor. Columbus now has 3 locations where you can get your children the best care today!

For more information, click on the link to visit their page: http://www.zoepeds.com/