GHSA high school basketball updates: February 23rd

COLUMBUS, Ga – The second round of the GHSA State Tournament continued across the Valley.
Chapel Hill 60, Carver girls 72
Marist 44, Carver boys 61
Richmond Academy 74, Lagrange 85
Callaway 62, Washington County 72
Quitman County 64, Macon County 88
Manchester 59, Clinch County 71
Terrell County girls 50, Greenville 57
Here are the teams going to the Elite 8.
GHSA 4A Boys Elite 8
Henry County vs LaGrange (Coin Flip to Determine Host)
St. Pius vs Carver (Coin Flip to Determine Host)
GHSA A-Public Boys Elite 8
Wilkinson County at Taylor County
GHSA 4A Girls Elite 8
Jefferson vs Carver (Coin Flip to Determine Host)
Columbus at Spalding
GHSA A-Public Girls Elite 8
Woodville-Tompkins at Marion County
Greenville at Pelham