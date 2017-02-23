GHSA high school basketball updates: February 23rd

By Published:
carver-pic

 

COLUMBUS, Ga – The second round of the GHSA State Tournament continued across the Valley.

Chapel Hill 60, Carver girls 72

Marist 44, Carver boys 61

Richmond Academy 74, Lagrange 85

Callaway 62, Washington County 72

Quitman County 64, Macon County 88

Manchester 59, Clinch County 71

Terrell County girls 50, Greenville 57

 

Here are the teams going to the Elite 8.

GHSA 4A Boys Elite 8

Henry County vs LaGrange (Coin Flip to Determine Host)

St. Pius vs Carver (Coin Flip to Determine Host)

GHSA A-Public Boys Elite 8

Wilkinson County at Taylor County

GHSA 4A Girls Elite 8

Jefferson vs Carver (Coin Flip to Determine Host)

Columbus at Spalding

GHSA A-Public Girls Elite 8

Woodville-Tompkins at Marion County

Greenville at Pelham

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s