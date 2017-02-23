Georgia-Thompson Withdraws Georgia DT Thompson leaving school, has medical issue

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia star defensive tackle Trenton Thompson is withdrawing from school for spring semester and is dealing with what the school says is a “significant” medical issue that led to him being taken to an Athens hospital by police.

According to a statement released by Georgia, Thompson had “an adverse reaction to medications prescribed specifically for his medical condition” when he was found walking on a campus road by University of Georgia police at 1:14 a.m. Thursday.

Police called for medical assistance, and Thompson was taken to Athens Regional Medical Center.

Thompson was named most valuable player in the Bulldogs’ Liberty Bowl win over Texas Christian. The school says he required a recent extended hospital stay due to the undisclosed medical issue.

Georgia did not say if Thompson plans to return to school.