Georgia man charged with possession of ricin, a deadly toxin

By Published: Updated:
(CBSN)
(CBSN)

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a north Georgia man with possession of the deadly toxin ricin.

An indictment filed Wednesday says William Christopher Gibbs of Morganton had ricin, a “biological agent and toxin” without registration required by law.

Ricin is found naturally in castor beans. When purified, even a very small amount of it can kill.

Gibbs was arrested Feb. 2 after driving himself to a hospital and saying he’d been exposed to ricin. Authorities say a field test of the car he was driving tested positive for ricin.

Court records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney who could comment.

Federal prosecutors say after the arrest the FBI had “identified no evidence that any poisonous or toxic substances have been dispersed or that the public is at risk” in the case.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s