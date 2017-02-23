Enter to win a 2017 Nissan Sentra and support Columbus Hospice

The only thing better than a new car is getting a new car and supporting the local elderly community in need. Katie Greene with Columbus Hospice joins News 3 Midday’s Community Watch to announce a contest to win a 2017 Nissan Sentra.

Your ticket purchase of just $100 enters you in the drawing. Greene says tickets are limited, with only 300 sold to boost the odds.

All proceeds from the raffle support the Columbus Hospice Pet Peace of Mind Program, which matches pets with elderly residents in need of companionship and comfort. The program also helps pay for the pet’s expenses like medical costs and food.

Tickets will be sold until Friday, March 17. The drawing for a winner will be that day after the 2017 Big Dog Running Company St. Patrick’s Day race in Uptown Columbus. Winners do not need to be present.

To buy a raffle ticket, visit Columbus Hospice online or go to Headquarter Nissan on Whittlesey Road.