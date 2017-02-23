Area high school basketball state playoff roundup: February 22

COLUMBUS, Ga – Several area high school teams advanced in state basketball playoff games played on Wednesday, including the girls teams from Columbus High School, Marion County and Greenville.

In the Alabama 5A regional finals, the boys and girls teams from Eufaula both lost, coming up just short of advancing to the state semifinals.

Below are the results for area teams from Wednesday’s playoff games, as well as links to the complete state playoff brackets:

Georgia

4A Girls:

LaGrange 35, Cross Creek 44

Columbus 50, West Hall 47

Columbus will play at Spalding in the 4A quarterfinals

1A Girls:

Hancock Central 39, Taylor County 38

Wilkinson County 61, Marion County 64

Marion County will host Wood-Tompkins in the 1A quarterfinals

Terrell County 50, Greenville 57

Greenville will play at Pelham in the 1A quarterfinals

1A Boys:

Central-Talbotton 51, Taylor County 41

Central-Talbotton will play winner of Crawford County vs Wilkinson County

Alabama

5A Boys:

Eufaula, 46, Faith Academy 63

5A Girls:

Eufaula 55, Charles Henderson 56