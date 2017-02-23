Americus PD seeks help identifying entering auto suspect

AMERICUS, Ga — The Americus Police Department asks for the community’s help identifying an auto break-in suspect.

A department press release says the person was caught on surveillance video Wednesday at about 02:30 a.m. The video shows the suspect on the Gear Master Transmission lot at 1510 North Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Seven vehicles were entered and an undetermined amount of property was taken.

Police release a photo of the suspect in hopes someone will recognize them.

The Americus Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this crime to contact the Investigation Division at 229-924-4550 or call the tip line at 229-924-4102.