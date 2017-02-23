Americus PD seeks help identifying entering auto suspect

By Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: Americus Police Department)
(Courtesy: Americus Police Department)

AMERICUS, Ga — The Americus Police Department asks for the community’s help identifying an auto break-in suspect.

A department press release says the person was caught on surveillance video Wednesday at about 02:30 a.m. The video shows the suspect on the Gear Master Transmission lot at 1510 North Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Seven vehicles were entered and an undetermined amount of property was taken.

Police release a photo of the suspect in hopes someone will recognize them.

The Americus Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this crime to contact the Investigation Division at 229-924-4550 or call the tip line at 229-924-4102.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s