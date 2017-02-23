4 people arrested after 9-year-old boy weighing 15 pounds dies

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO) – Four people from Fontanet, Indiana were arrested in connection with the brutal death of a 9-year-old boy.

Hubert and Robin Kraemer were the guardians of the child and have raised him since he was three-days-old.

The victim’s biological parents have been notified, but according to authorities they were not willing to provide a statement.

Sheriff Greg Ewing released details about the case Wednesday night at a press conference at the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department.

According to authorities, on Tuesday at 3:55 a.m., the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency personnel were sent to the 11300 block of Lewsader Avenue after reports of cardiac arrest. After police and medics arrived, they found 9-year-old Cameron Hoopingarner. He was transported to Union Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

After the boy was transported to the hospital, a criminal investigation was conducted at the home. As a result of that investigation, an arrest and search warrant was executed at 5:10 p.m.

The Indiana State Police ERT and Vigo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hubert Kraemer, Chad Kraemer, Robin Kraemer, and Sarah Travioli.

The four are facing the following charges:

Hubert Kraemer (56 charges) neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and neglect of a dependent

Chad Kraemer: (33 charges) neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent, and failure to report child neglect

Robin Kraemer: (53 charges) neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and neglect of a dependent

Sarah Travioli: (30 charges) neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent, and failure to report child neglect

Authorities say the 9-year-old boy had cerebral palsy and was blind. He weighed 15 pounds and was severely malnourished. He was in reportedly terrible condition when officials were called to the residence.

Two other children ages 5 and 3 were removed from the residence and placed in protective services. According to officials, they are the children of Chad Kraemer and Sarah Travioli.

The individuals are due to appear in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

They are being held at the Vigo County Jail under a $250,000 bond.