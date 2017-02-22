Warmer Readings First: Cooler by weekend

Our 7-day forecast continues to be warm – talking about mid to upper 70s tomorrow with partly sunny skies and fog to start the day. Friday will be even warmer as that cold front will have not moved through quite yet. We’re expecting afternoon highs on Friday to be in the upper 70s with a lot more sunshine. Then we’ll be watching the cold front move through overnight into early Saturday morning – hardly any rain chances for early Saturday morning and we’ll then be mostly sunny. Sunday starts off much cooler in the upper 30s and we’ll then warm up nicely to the mid 60s with lots of sun.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast