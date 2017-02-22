Stepson stages burglary to try and kill pregnant stepmother

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA ) — Largo detectives say a 17-year-old concocted an elaborate plan to try and kill his pregnant stepmother.

Nathan Singhavong was arrested Tuesday afternoon after admitting he staged the burglary at 809 7th street NW, to look like a home invasion.

After hours of questioning, he told detectives he attacked his stepmother because he was mad at her and wanted to kill her.

Lt. Joe Coyle, spokesman with the Largo Police Department, says Singhavong went to great lengths to make the break-in look real.

“Basically what happened was, he staged a burglary. He admitted to pulling off the screen, opening the window. He was wearing a mask and to make sure that his mom was awake, he went and knocked on her door,” says Lt. Coyle. “He told detectives he doesn’t know why he did it. He said he staged it to make it look like a home invasion and he wanted to kill her.”

The victim, 42-year-old Emily Lam, who is 23 weeks pregnant, woke up when she heard noise coming from the bathroom.

Lam told detectives she saw a silhouette of a man in the bathroom.

Singhavong admitted he pushed her to the ground, grabbed a knife and tried to stab her.

Lam had lacerations to her face, neck and hands. She was able to protect her neck with her hands and arms.

Lam’s father heard the noise, entered the kitchen and jumped on the suspect’s back.

The family thought it was a real burglar.

“He came out and helped,” says Ivy Singhavong “The guy pushed him back and he fell, but grandpa came back up and hit him with a chair.”

Singhavong broke away from the father and struck Lam in the face with his fists. He then left the residence.

Police believe Singhavong was angry because he told his stepmother he didn’t want to be in Largo. The family had recently moved to the area.

Singhavong’s father is out of town.

“He didn’t want to be in this area, and today was his first day of being enrolled at Largo High School as a student and as advised earlier, he didn’t want to go to school,” says Lt. Coyle.

Investigators spoke to Singhavong at the scene. At the time, his story didn’t add up.

“Detectives noticed something was wrong with him. He had two different pairs of shoes on. One of the shoes had blood on it,” says Lt. Coyle.

Lam was transported to Morton Plant Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lam’s father was not injured.

Singhavong was charged with attempted murder, tampering with evidence, and battery on a person 65 years or older.

He is currently being held at the Juvenile Assessment Center in Pinellas Co.