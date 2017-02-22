Senator: Selma wants $23,000 for Bridge Crossing services

Cornell William Brooks, NAACP president, holds the hand of Rachel Quarterman, 7, while leading the "America's Journey for Justice March" organized by the NAACP on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015, in Selma, Ala. The 860 mile relay march is planned to go from Selma to Washington D.C. over the course of 40 days. (Albert Cesare/Montgomery Advertiser via AP)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A state senator who founded Selma’s annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee says the city is demanding more than $23,000 for police and city services for the event.

Sen. Hank Sanders on Wednesday criticized the request as an attempt to end an event that commemorates the fight for voting rights, or to put it under city control.

The mayor’s office sent a Feb. 21 letter saying payment should be submitted in advance. Sanders says organizers can’t pay that amount and shouldn’t have to. He says Selma is a symbol for the right to march.

This is the second Selma tourism event hit with a similar city demand.

Organizer of the Battle of Selma Civil War re-enactment canceled this year’s event after the city sought $22,000 for city services.

