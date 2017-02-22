RECORD TIE: Likely ahead of a cold front

A warm start to the weekend on your Friday. Or should I say very warm. And your Saturday morning along with a passing front dropping down into the 50s but highs into the upper 60s is not bad at all as we begin to see mostly sunny skies after a brief brush with a shower early. Most of you will not even see it because it’ll be out before you know it. But by Sunday morning there will be a chill in the air with readings down into the upper 30s and highs into the mid 60s making this more average for this time of year. Early next week then expect temperatures to gradually warm once again as our track becomes a bit more unsettled and will introduce a few showers here and there but readings back into those 70s once more. So, if you’re looking for winter weather right now it’s certainly taking a break at least in this extended forecast.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast