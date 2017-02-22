Rain Ending, Turning Warmer

Columbus picked up more than an inch of rain from the unusual weather system that moved in Tuesday and is now moving away through the Gulf. Rain and embedded heavier showers continued much of the night, as a combination surface low and upper cutoff provided a steady flow of mild, moist Gulf air and bands of rain moving north through the middle of the Chattahoochee Valley.

With the upper system tracking through the eastern Gulf and toward the Florida peninsula, rain will diminish to just scattered showers by midday and through the afternoon, and we could see some clearing by evening. Later tonight, low clouds are expected to reform in much of the area due to moisture leftover from the rain, but much of that should dissipate quickly on Thursday resulting in sunshine the rest of the day. That extra sun will give temperatures a boost, with highs likely to make it into the upper 70s. On Friday, we could see the warmest day of the entire week with 80º well within reach, and a record high possible.

Changes are on the way for Saturday, as a cold front makes it through late Friday night. This front will likely pass through dry, and the drop in temperatures behind it won’t be dramatic. That should leave the weekend with sunshine and seasonable temperatures, with lows dipping into the 30s and highs in the 60s. No more rain is expected until sometime next week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast