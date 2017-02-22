Police arrest Auburn man on kidnapping charges

AUBURN, Ala. — A man is in jail after police say he kidnapped a coworker from the restaurant where they both worked.

An Auburn Police Division press release says 35-year-old David R. Brewer II was arrested at his home in Auburn Tuesday after police found evidence of the kidnapping.

Police say the 27-year-old woman was leaving the restaurant in the 1600 block of Opelika Road after closing early Saturday morning when video surveillance shows Brewer putting her into his car.

Police say the victim appears incapacitated in the video while Brewer leaves with her. She was found in her car in a nearby parking lot hours later around 4 p.m. suffering from dehydration, minor cuts and bruises.

Paramedics treated her and took her to EAMC Emergency Room.

Auburn police arrested Brewer and charged him with Kidnapping Second Degree, Assault Third Degree, and Reckless Endangerment. He remains in Lee County Jail where he is being held a $27,000 bond.

The case is still under investigation and police say more charges are possible.