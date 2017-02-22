Ole Miss self-imposes 1-year football postseason ban

In this Oct. 4, 2014, file photo, Mississippi football coach Hugh Freeze is congratulated by fans as he walks off the field after their 23-17 win over No. 3 Alabama in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi has self-imposed a one-year postseason football ban for the 2017 season. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has self-imposed a one-year postseason football ban for the 2017 season after officials say the school received an amended Notice of Allegations from the NCAA that alleges more rules violations by the program.

The school did not release the NOA, but discussed its contents in a 21-minute video posted on YouTube on Wednesday afternoon. The school said the NCAA has added eight new violations, including six that are Level I, which the NCAA deems most serious.

The university has also been charged with lack of institutional control. The new charges include cash payments from boosters and also involve previous staff members.

The eight new violations are on top of 13 previous violations from the NCAA’s previous NOA in 2016. The program is now facing 15 Level I violations.

