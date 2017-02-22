Lawsuit claims MARTA station escalator crushed toddler’s foot

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — A lawsuit claims a 3-year-old girl who became entangled in an escalator lost her foot at a commuter train station in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the lawsuit was filed Friday against the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority and the elevator manufacturer.

It says the escalator grabbed Monique Simpson’s jacket while she was in the Vine City MARTA station on March 24, 2016. It says a protective guard broke off and the moving stairs swallowed the girl’s right foot, crushing her toes, as her mother tried to save her.

The suit says a MARTA worker hit the shut-off switch, but rescuers had to use special equipment to free her more than thirty minutes after she was first trapped. Monique’s foot later needed to be amputated.

Her parents’ lawsuit claims MARTA and the escalator manufacturer, Schindler Elevator Corporation, are liable because the machine wasn’t maintained to be safe during the ordeal.

Plaintiffs Sharonta and Moses Simpson declined comment, as did officials with MARTA. A lawyer for the elevator company couldn’t be reached for comment.