Lady Cougars dominate on Senior Night, look ahead to PBC Tournament

COLUMBUS- Ga. – Putting a cap on the regular season, the sixth-ranked Columbus State University women’s basketball team raced to an 81-56 victory over Georgia Southwestern on Wednesday night. The Peach Belt Conference contest was played inside the Lumpkin Center.

Britteny Tatum led all scorers with 22 points on the night. Ashley Asouzu finished just one rebound shy of a double-double with 17 points and Gabby Williams made it a trio of seniors in double figures with 11 points. Keyrra Gillespie wrapped up the night with seven assists and 10 rebounds.

“This was a great way to close out the regular season,” head coach Anita Howard said. “It was a special night celebrating our senior class and putting an exclamation point on the season as we get ready for the PBC Tournament.”

Columbus State (25-1, 18-1 PBC) saved its best first quarter of the season for the final regular season game. The Lady Cougars scored the opening six points before GSW netted its first basket.

From there, CSU scored 19 consecutive points to open up a 25-2 advantage. Tatum scored seven of her 11 first quarter points during the run. After a Lady ‘Cane free throw, Alexis Carter connected on a 3-pointer and Asouzu scored at the buzzer to complete a 30-3 first 10 minutes.

The Lady Cougars continued to add on, getting five straight points from Tatum to inch out to their largest lead of the half at 41-7. When the dust settled, Columbus State took a 48-16 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Georgia Southwestern (13-13, 8-11) played its best during the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Cougars 25-17. However, the margin was still too wide for the Lady ‘Canes to be within striking distance.

Columbus State was able to put it in cruise control in the fourth quarter, wrapping up Senior Night in stylish fashion with the 25-point victory. The win wrapped up a third consecutive undefeated regular season on its home floor.

The Lady Cougars ended the night 33-of-85 (38.8 percent) from the field. The Lady Cougars were 5-for-21 from the 3-point line and 10-for-17 on free throws.

Georgia Southwestern was limited to 25.8 percent (16-for-62) overall and just 2-of-12 from 3.

Columbus State will now prepare for the Peach Belt Conference Tournament, which begins with the quarterfinal round on Saturday. The Lady Cougars will host USC Aiken, the fourth seed from the East division. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

COURTESY CSU SPORTS INFORMATION