GSW spring 2017 enrollment up nearly 9%

AMERICUS, Ga. — Enrollment at Georgia Southwestern State is on the climb for Spring 2017 semester. According to a release, enrollment increased nearly 9% from Spring 2016 semester.

The current enrollment at Georgia Southwestern State is 2,776 students.

“Our spring enrollment increase demonstrates that we are fulfilling one of the key goals of the University’s new strategic plan,” said Dr. Charles Patterson, interim president. “This growth also confirms that Georgia Southwestern is an institution of choice for students seeking academic excellence and affordability as important elements of a distinctive learning environment. Our community of dedicated faculty and staff are champions of our continued growth and the success of our students.”

“We are pleased to see more and more students choose Southwestern,” said Gaye Hayes, vice president for enrollment management. “The complete university experience on a campus where individuals are recognized is unique. Our students continue to tell us the personable environment is invaluable as they pursue their career goals.”