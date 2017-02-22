Georgia criminal justice council recommends changes to probation

By Published:
(CBSN)
(CBSN)

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — The Georgia Council on Criminal Justice Reform is recommending changes to felony probation in the state.

In a report submitted to the governor Monday, the council notes that Georgia has the highest felony probation rate in the country.

The council says there are two main reasons for that. First, probation is widely used as a sentence instead of imprisonment and in combination with imprisonment. Second, the state imposes relatively long felony probation terms.

The council’s recommendations include:

  • Using probation, programming and treatment to reduce recidivism for first-time or non-violent offenders
  • Reducing long probation sentences as an incentive for good behavior
  • Focusing more supervision on people early in their probation terms.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s