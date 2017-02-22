Fuel tests fail multiple times before passing, and more complaints surface after water found in gas

COLUMBUS, Ga.- You might remember the Department of Agriculture confirmed water and sediment were found in the premium gas at the BP near the intersection of

Veterans Parkway and Manchester Expressway in Columbus.

State representatives say, one man’s car broke down after using some of that fuel and more complaints have now surfaced.

WRBL’s Ashley Garrett has the latest on this investigation in a story you’ll see only on news three.

Wednesday afternoon, representatives with the Department of Agriculture confirmed that the gas is good to use.

Fletcher Oil Incorporated cleaned out the tanks but said there was still some water in the lines.

“There is a line Ashley that runs from the tank to the dispenser itself underground and that line has…turns in it.” says Gary Buschman, the General Manager of Fletcher Oil Incorporated.

Fletcher Oil says that line was purged on Monday before samples were collected for a second time.

But, the second sample also came back with water in the gas.

” What happens at times is that line itself underground Ashley could be tilted and could have a turn in it and there could be a pocket of water in there. So when the gas comes flowing through that pipe line, it could be picking up that little bit of water.” says Buschman.

The state collected samples for a third time, Tuesday evening.

This time the results came out clean, but it’s a little late for some drivers.

Since News 3 first brought you this exclusive story last week we learned more complaints have surfaced from drivers who say they’ve used some of the gas at the BP station at 4416 Veterans Parkway. According to the General Manager of Fletcher Oil Incorporated, the cost of the damage repairs and the efforts of the representatives with Fletcher Oil Incorporated, are starting to get pretty costly.

“Maybe seven or eight thousand plus we’re taking care of the customers that had the bad product…ya know the water in their tanks…we’re taking that so…this could be by the time it’s over and done hmm maybe 20 thousand.” says Buschman.

Fletcher Oil says they’re working on about nine complaints at this time.