Former Team USA gymnastics doctor faces 3 dozen new sexual abuse charges

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Former MSU and USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar faces 36 charges of first and third degree criminal sexual conduct in Ingham and Eaton County.

Warrants were issued Wednesday morning. The charges stem from allegations of sexual assault from 9 victims.

He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

Matt Newburg, one of Nassar’s attorneys, declined to comment.

Nassar faces sexual assault charges at the state level and child pornography charges at the federal level.

Since he was fired from Michigan State University in September, more than 60 women and girls accuse Nassar of sexual assault and more than 40 have filed lawsuits against him alleging he sexually abused them.

Nassar maintains his innocence in both state and federal court and says he performed accepted medical techniques on his patients.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette will hold a news conference with MSU Police Chief Jim Dunlap this afternoon to give an update on the sexual assault investigation into Nassar.