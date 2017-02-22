Dakota Access pipeline protesters burn structures as camp ends

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Dakota Access pipeline protesters are ceremonially burning some of their living structures ahead of the closure of a longstanding camp in North Dakota.

About 200 to 300 protesters remain at the camp near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation. The Army Corps of Engineers has ordered the camp closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday, citing the potential for spring flooding.

Those left in camp milled about peacefully Wednesday, many in prayer. At least four wooden structures were being burned in what protesters say is part of the ceremony of leaving.

Nestor Silva, of California, says he is planning to move to a nearby camp being set up on land leased by the Cheyenne River Sioux.

North Dakota state officials have set up a travel assistance center near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation offering assistance to migrating protesters. They’re offering personal kits, water and snacks, health assessments, bus fare for protesters to travel home, and food and hotel vouchers.

They’re planning to start buses from the camp to Bismarck at 9 a.m. But law enforcement officials say they expect some protesters won’t leave without being arrested.