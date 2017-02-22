CPD searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are looking for a wanted man in connection to an armed robbery among other felony charges.

Police say Dontrel Harper is considered armed and dangerous.

Harper is described as being:

5’9″ in height

130 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

Harper is referred to the nicknames of “whiteboi” and “King” and has been identified as a member of the street gang “Bloods” and often seen wearing the color red.

Police say Harper is known to frequent the area of Elizabeth Canty Apartments off of Cusseta Road.

If you know the whereabouts of this subject you are asked to call Detective Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363, 911 or Columbus Police Investigative Services at 706-653-3400.