CPD searches for burglars surprised by homeowner

COLUMBUS, Ga — Columbus police officers are in the process of searching the 6300 block of Dupree Drive for four men who broke into a home Wednesday morning.

Lieutenant Consuelo Askew says the would-be burglars entered the home at around 11:45 a.m. only to find someone was still home.

Askew says as soon as the suspects realized there was still someone inside the house, they took off running in different directions down Dupree Drive.

Officers are currently searching the area.

Askew says all four appeared to be between the ages of 17 and 20 years old, but descriptions are limited since all were wearing hoodies.

If you know anything about the suspects or the break-in, call Columbus Police at 706-653-3400.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

