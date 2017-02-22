Casino gaming would pump funds into Hope Scholarship

By Published: Updated:
gaming

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Committee to preserve the Hope Scholarship is pushing Georgia residents to throw their support behind casino gambling in the state.

30% of that gaming revenue would benefit college students through the Hope Scholarship.

The scholarship no longer pays 100% tuition because there are not enough funds.

According to the Central Atlanta Progress Gaming report, $600-million are spent annually at casinos 18 miles outside the Georgia state border.

Critics of the bill say they’re concerned about gambling’s moral effects and the negative impact it could have on existing businesses.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s