Alternate lunch deficit gets wiped out in Muscogee County following reports of students going unfed

COLUMBUS, Ga. — More than $3,000 deficit is now paid in full ensuring that each child in the district should be able to get a school lunch, regardless of whether the student’s account is paid.

One school board member is getting a tremendous amount of praise. This, after donating $1,000 to the Muscogee County alternate school lunch program.

Kia Chambers, the school board vice chair donated the large contribution Tuesday night.

She says there was a more than $3,000 deficit and with the help of the community, including some members of The Columbus, Georgia Concerned Citizens Forum, the deficit is now paid in full.

Claims circulated weeks ago, that kids who were not able to pay for their meals had hot lunches taken away in front of everyone, and they were then given a cold alternate lunch.

“The administration worked very hard to ensure that..two things: one, no child in Muscogee County will go to school and be hungry and two that we will not take a lunch out of child’s hand, when they’ve already come through the line.” says Chambers.

School board members say they’re working to create a fund to ensure that no student will go unfed. They say if and when that fund gets created, any one can donate, even you at home