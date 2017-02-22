Alabama encourages smokeless tobacco users to be “Through with Chew”

MONTGOMERY, Ala- The State of Alabama is using this week to raise awareness of the dangers of smokeless tobacco.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is winding down a week-long campaign of urging users to be “Through With Chew.” The purpose is to alert users that smokeless tobacco also carries serious cancer risks.

“There are at least 28 different chemicals in smokeless tobacco that also cause cancer,” says Jabari Sullen, Director of the Alabama Tobacco Quitline. “It’s more of a concentrated issue because you have smokeless tobacco in your mouth a lot longer than even people who just smoke cigarettes.”

Resources are available to help you quit. The Alabama Tobacco Quitline invites you to call 1-800-784-8669. The Quitline will provide you tips and support to begin a tobacco-free journey.