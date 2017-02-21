We’re in the middle of severe weather awareness week for Alabama, so this week’s weather question is: “What makes a thunderstorm severe?”

The National Weather Service uses wind speed and hail size to qualify a thunderstorm as severe or not.

For winds – they have to have gusts over 57 mph (or 50 knots).

For hail – the diameter must be an inch or greater.

The size of hail is estimated by comparing it to known objects.

Here are a most of the objects the NWS compares hail size to:

Pea, mothball and penny, dime or nickels are used to estimate hail size under 1 inch (below severe thunderstorm status).

Once the hail’s diameter reaches the size of a quarter then it is considered severe.

Some objects used to describe larger hail are:

Ping-pong, golf ball, tennis ball, baseball and even softballs.

“Marble size” hail should not be used since marbles can be a range of different sizes, and unlike golf balls or pennies they do not have standard sizes.