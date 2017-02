COLUMBUS, Ga — Columbus police confirm members of the sex crimes unit just wrapped up a search warrant against a department dispatcher.

Major Gil Slouchick confirms to a News 3 reporter teams searched the man’s house in the 400 block of 49th Street just after 6 a.m.

News 3 has chosen not to name the dispatcher at this time, since police have not confirmed his arrest.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.