Presidents’ Day breakfast continues tradition honoring Black History

COLUMBUS, Ga — Community members and government leaders came together for the 32nd Annual Black History Month Observance Breakfast in downtown Columbus on Monday morning.

Democratic Congressman Cedrick Richmond of Louisiana’s Second District served as this year’s keynote speaker.

Congressman Richmond expressed the importance of acknowledging the contributions of all people who sacrificed for the cause of civil rights equality.

“It got to be a more perfect union because of the blood, sweat, and tears of the Civil Rights Movement,” says Congressman Richmond. “It became a more perfect union because John Lewis was beaten and because King was killed and because Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. That’s how America became a more perfect union. We didn’t wake up an exceptional country. We became an exceptional country.”

During the breakfast, community leaders were honored for their excellence in leadership.

Proceeds from the breakfast went to local non-profit groups.

The breakfast takes place each Presidents’ Day.