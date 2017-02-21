Outdoor Weekend Events February 24th – 26th

Weather this weekend won’t be like how it was this week, and we’re in for a great forecast for some outdoor weekend events.

Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. est, kids ages 8 to 17 are welcome to come out to Flightways Columbus for a free flight with volunteer pilots overlooking Columbus!

Or if you’ve ever wanted to practice archery, ages 10 and up can come out to FDR State Park Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. est for Candy Shoot Target Archery.

You can get in a fun 5K or 10K run around Lake Martin Saturday morning starting at 7:45!

And this weekend’s highlighted event is Pine Mountain Trail Association’s Roadside Trash Pickup Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m.

to 11:30 a.m. est. Help keep the park clean and beautiful at this family-friendly event. Lunch is provided after.

Chris Largent is the president of Pine Mountain Trail Association and says the annual roadside pickup is welcome to everyone. Volunteers will pick-up trash along GA Highway 190.

“Trash is bad for the environment and trash belongs in trashcans, not out in nature. Everyone that enjoys nature really hates to see wrappers and all those sorts of things. We want to make the park look pretty considering spring’s coming, and there’s going to be a lot more inflow of people going through there,” says Largent.

He adds that the event is free and anyone interested in coming out should meet at the park office at 9:15 a.m. est and be ready to work at 9:30 a.m. est.

He also suggest volunteers wear bright colors. Bags, gloves and buckets will be provided to all volunteers.